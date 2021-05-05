Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Up 22.9% in April

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCMJ opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

