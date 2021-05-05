Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15 to $2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion to $3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 1,496,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

