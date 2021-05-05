Metaverse ETP One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.28 or 0.05971586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00168758 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,272,738 coins and its circulating supply is 78,272,640 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

