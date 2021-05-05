MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in MetLife by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. 46,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $64.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.