Metronome Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.00 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and approximately $141,185.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00008924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

