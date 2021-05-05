Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 4,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

