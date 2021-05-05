MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.
NYSE:CXE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 50,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,263. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.