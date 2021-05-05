MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:CXE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 50,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,263. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

