MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,174. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

