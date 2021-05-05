M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Sells 6,681 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

On Thursday, April 1st, John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of M&G stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.81) on Wednesday. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

