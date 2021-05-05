Michael John Short Sells 17,504 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. 892,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.85 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $24,046,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

