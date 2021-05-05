Michael Olsen Sells 28,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

ATUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 2,617,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,035. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

