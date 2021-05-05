Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $40,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $166.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

