Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.20. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

