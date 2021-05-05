Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.