Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $247.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.