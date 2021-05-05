Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.690 EPS.

NYSE:MAA traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. 11,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $158.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,840. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

