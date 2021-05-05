Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

