Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,440. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

