Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

