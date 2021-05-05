Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 493 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

NYSE NOW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.90. 20,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,288. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day moving average of $528.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

