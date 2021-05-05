Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.59. 44,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,455. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

