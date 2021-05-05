Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,646. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,853 shares of company stock worth $36,918,088 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

