Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. 1,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

