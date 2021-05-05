Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

