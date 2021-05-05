Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 5,854 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.74. 16,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.42 and its 200-day moving average is $476.02. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

