Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,024,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.63. 48,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

