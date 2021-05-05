Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 156,752 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 156,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450,857. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91.

