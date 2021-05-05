Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,758 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.23. 102,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,580. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.