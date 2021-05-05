Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Reaches $670.18 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.87 or 0.00019618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $670.18 million and $203.27 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,649,548 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

