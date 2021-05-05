Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $657,744.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $32.32 million and $657,744.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $8.15 or 0.00014214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00262317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.36 or 0.01137393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00725735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,385.47 or 1.00051809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,964,075 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

