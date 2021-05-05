Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MITFF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

MITFF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

