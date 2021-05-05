Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $107.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

AMD opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

