Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $107.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.
AMD opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
