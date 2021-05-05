MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $886.00

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26), with a volume of 3325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £502.17 million and a P/E ratio of 48.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 845.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 748.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

