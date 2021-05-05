Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,673,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.59. 16,846,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

