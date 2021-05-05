Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NYSE MHK opened at $219.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $227.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

