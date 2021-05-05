Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

