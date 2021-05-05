Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $503.18 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.60 and its 200 day moving average is $519.55. The company has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

