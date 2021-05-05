Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,382.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,391.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,157.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

