Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,175. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

