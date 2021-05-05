Monero Classic (XMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71,180.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $12.98 million and $71,180.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.92 or 0.00725313 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004451 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 389.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 480.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

