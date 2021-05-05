Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,213. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,505,633.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

