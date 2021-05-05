Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

