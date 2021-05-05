Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $614,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The company has a market cap of $450.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.