Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.00611606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

