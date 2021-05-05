Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,360 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

