Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

