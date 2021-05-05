Morgan Stanley Buys 52,914 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 692.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QAD were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QAD by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in QAD by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QAD by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.03 and a beta of 1.32. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.