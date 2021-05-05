Morgan Stanley Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,031,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MannKind worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.