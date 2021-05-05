Morgan Stanley Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $157.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 133,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 85,030 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Celanese by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

