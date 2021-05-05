Morgan Stanley Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $250.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $225.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

